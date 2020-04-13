What just happened? Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock value has climbed by nearly 14.62% or (0.23 points) to $1.81 from its previous close of $1.58. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121039 contracts so far this session. QUMU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 192.29 thousand shares, but with a 11.75 million float and a -1.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for QUMU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.08% from where the QUMU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0944 over a week and surge $0.3444 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/07/19. The recent low of $1.25 stood for a -62.11% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Qumu Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 59.46. This figure suggests that QUMU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current QUMU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 43.57% at this stage. This figure means that QUMU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Qumu Corporation (QUMU) would settle between $1.66/share to $1.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.54 mark, then the market for Qumu Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0132. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of QUMU from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 12. Ladenburg Thalmann analysts have lowered their rating of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 19. Analysts at Lake Street are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 28, they lifted price target for these shares to $7 from $18.

QUMU equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15% to hit $6.44 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $25.36 million to a noteworthy $27.44 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Qumu Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -30% to hit $-0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, QUMU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 41.9% to hit $-0.36 per share.