Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $46.35, the shares have already added 3.65 points (8.55% higher) from its previous close of $42.7. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2569481 contracts so far this session. LVS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.02 million shares, but with a 0.33 billion float and a 0.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LVS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $69.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 49% from where the LVS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.32 over a week and tumble down $-3.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $74.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $33.3 stood for a -37.61% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.71 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Las Vegas Sands Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 48.98. This figure suggests that LVS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LVS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 46.24% at this stage. This figure means that LVS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) would settle between $44.24/share to $45.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.67 mark, then the market for Las Vegas Sands Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $40.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their recommendation on shares of LVS from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 16. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 21.

LVS equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LVS stock price is currently trading at 12.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.8. Las Vegas Sands Corp. current P/B ratio of 6.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.3.