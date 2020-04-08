Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock today? Its price is jumping 1.07 points, trading at $17.41 levels, and is up 6.55% from its previous close of $16.34. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2091580 contracts so far this session. CAKE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.11 million shares, but with a 41.75 million float and a -4.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAKE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 99.94% from where the CAKE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.7 over a week and tumble down $-7.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $51.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/19. The recent low of $14.52 stood for a -65.96% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 38.4. This figure suggests that CAKE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAKE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.35% at this stage. This figure means that CAKE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) would settle between $17.82/share to $19.31/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.47 mark, then the market for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Gordon Haskett raised their recommendation on shares of CAKE from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 31. Guggenheim analysts bumped their rating on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on February 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $45 from $50.

CAKE equity has an average rating of 2.87, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CAKE stock price is currently trading at 6.19X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.9.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.6% to hit $670370, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.9% from $2.48 billion to a noteworthy $2.51 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -58.1% to hit $0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, CAKE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -64.8% to hit $0.92 per share.