The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), which rose 2.08 points or 7.26% to trade at $30.73 as last check. The stock closed last session at $28.65 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1214485 contracts so far this session. OHI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.77 million shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a 7.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OHI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $36.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.1% from where the OHI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.4 over a week and tumble down $-0.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/24/20. The recent low of $13.33 stood for a -32.04% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.27. This figure suggests that OHI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OHI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.67% at this stage. This figure means that OHI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) would settle between $29.59/share to $30.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.88 mark, then the market for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $27.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Scotiabank raised their recommendation on shares of OHI from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform in their opinion released on April 08. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 25. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 23.

OHI equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OHI stock price is currently trading at 17.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14% to hit $251180, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.7% from $928830 to a noteworthy $991330. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 23.5% to hit $0.42 per share. For the fiscal year, OHI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.3% to hit $1.6 per share.