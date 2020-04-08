Big changes are happening at Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -7.1% or (-0.02 points) to $0.29 from its previous close of $0.31. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 6836692 contracts so far this session. CDEV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.89 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a 19.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CDEV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 803.45% from where the CDEV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0424 over a week and tumble down $-0.2023 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $0.2352 stood for a -97.34% since 04/01/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Centennial Resource Development, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.24. This figure suggests that CDEV stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CDEV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.3% at this stage. This figure means that CDEV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) would settle between $0.3445/share to $0.3752/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2966 mark, then the market for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2794 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0072. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their recommendation on shares of CDEV from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform in their opinion released on April 07. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 24. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 19.

CDEV equity has an average rating of 2.52, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) as a buy or a strong buy while 6 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CDEV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 107. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.