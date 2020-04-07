Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock? Its price is jumping 0.03 points, trading at $0.31 levels, and is up 12.46% from its previous close of $0.28. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 8273829 contracts so far this session. BNGO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.98 million shares, but with a 32.82 million float and a -39.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BNGO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 867.74% from where the BNGO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0823 over a week and tumble down $-0.2683 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/16/19. The recent low of $0.25 stood for a -93.39% since 04/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bionano Genomics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 31.24. This figure suggests that BNGO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BNGO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.46% at this stage. This figure means that BNGO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) would settle between $0.2824/share to $0.2887/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2724 mark, then the market for Bionano Genomics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2687 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0583. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer, assumed coverage of BNGO assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on April 08.

BNGO equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BNGO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.8. Bionano Genomics, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.2.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -30.5% to hit $2.79 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -15.6% from $12 million to a noteworthy $10.13 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Bionano Genomics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 71% to hit $-0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, BNGO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 22.2% to hit $-2.03 per share.