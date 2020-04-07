Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.59 points, trading at $29.81 levels, and is up 9.52% from its previous close of $27.22. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121761 contracts so far this session. LTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 369.74 thousand shares, but with a 39.05 million float and a -12.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.45% from where the LTC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.79 over a week and tumble down $-11.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.04, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/24/19. The recent low of $24.49 stood for a -43.8% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LTC Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.52. This figure suggests that LTC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.75% at this stage. This figure means that LTC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) would settle between $28.4/share to $29.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.1 mark, then the market for LTC Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg raised their recommendation on shares of LTC from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. Mizuho, analysts launched coverage of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 20. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Market Perform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 10.

LTC equity has an average rating of 3.44, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LTC stock price is currently trading at 13.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.3. LTC Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.1% to hit $37.57 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.4% from $152750 to a noteworthy $149020. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LTC Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, LTC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1.9% to hit $2.06 per share.