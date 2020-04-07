The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), which rose 1.13 points or 25.38% to trade at $5.58 as last check. The stock closed last session at $4.45 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 12354812 contracts so far this session. NLY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 21.01 million shares, but with a 1.43 billion float and a -12.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NLY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 73.3% from where the NLY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.1 over a week and tumble down $-2.51 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $3.51 stood for a -46.86% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Annaly Capital Management, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.76. This figure suggests that NLY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NLY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.12% at this stage. This figure means that NLY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) would settle between $4.76/share to $5.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.27 mark, then the market for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of NLY from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on April 08. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 19. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 25.

NLY equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NLY stock price is currently trading at 3.91X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.3. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.4.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5% to hit $997880, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.5% from $3.79 billion to a noteworthy $4.07 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.9% to hit $0.27 per share. For the fiscal year, NLY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10% to hit $1.1 per share.