The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.59% or (1.29 points) to $51.09 from its previous close of $49.8. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 352881 contracts so far this session. UL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.63 million shares, but with a 1.13 billion float and a 1.12% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.35% from where the UL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.73 over a week and tumble down $-2.64 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $44.06 stood for a -21.21% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Unilever Group, the two-week RSI stands at 48.72. This figure suggests that UL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.63% at this stage. This figure means that UL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that The Unilever Group (UL) would settle between $50.3/share to $50.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.34 mark, then the market for The Unilever Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $48.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.75. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of UL from Underweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on April 02. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 03. Analysts at HSBC Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 28.

Moving on, UL stock price is currently trading at 16.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 48.7. The Unilever Group current P/B ratio of 9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.4.