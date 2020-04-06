OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $17.02, the shares have already added 1.75 points (11.46% higher) from its previous close of $15.27. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 557193 contracts so far this session. OMF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.26 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -31.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OMF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 186.84% from where the OMF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.13 over a week and tumble down $-13.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $12.21 stood for a -63.23% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for OneMain Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.8. This figure suggests that OMF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OMF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.73% at this stage. This figure means that OMF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) would settle between $16.6/share to $17.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.28 mark, then the market for OneMain Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of OMF assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on March 20. Wedbush analysts bumped their rating on OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 30. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 16.

OMF equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OMF stock price is currently trading at 2.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.8. OneMain Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.6% to hit $839870, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.5% from $3.16 billion to a noteworthy $3.52 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.2% to hit $1.66 per share. For the fiscal year, OMF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.7% to hit $6.54 per share.