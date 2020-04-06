Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $134.98, the shares have already added 12.47 points (10.18% higher) from its previous close of $122.51. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 325140 contracts so far this session. ODFL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 922.76 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -4.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ODFL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $131.91 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -2.27% from where the ODFL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and surge $13.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $151.47, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $87.25 stood for a -10.89% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.78. This figure suggests that ODFL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ODFL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 58.84% at this stage. This figure means that ODFL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) would settle between $124.82/share to $127.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $120.88 mark, then the market for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $119.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of ODFL from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 23. Stifel analysts bumped their rating on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock from Sell to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 20. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Underperform to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 17.

ODFL equity has an average rating of 2.93, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ODFL stock price is currently trading at 20.14X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.2. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0% to hit $993580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.6% from $4.11 billion to a noteworthy $4.26 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.7% to hit $1.13 per share. For the fiscal year, ODFL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.1% to hit $5.42 per share.