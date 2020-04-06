Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) stock? Its price is jumping 1.04 points, trading at $35.69 levels, and is up 3% from its previous close of $34.65. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 731786 contracts so far this session. ADM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.69 million shares, but with a 0.55 billion float and a 3.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ADM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 32.75% from where the ADM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.14 over a week and surge $0.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $47.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/17/19. The recent low of $28.92 stood for a -24.39% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, the two-week RSI stands at 49.59. This figure suggests that ADM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ADM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.97% at this stage. This figure means that ADM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) would settle between $35.01/share to $35.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $34.07 mark, then the market for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lifted target price for shares of ADM but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 31. The price target has been raised from $38 to $41. Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts bumped their rating on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

ADM equity has an average rating of 2.15, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ADM stock price is currently trading at 9.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.2% to hit $15.71 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.7% from $64.66 billion to a noteworthy $65.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.7% to hit $0.56 per share. For the fiscal year, ADM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 22.1% to hit $3.21 per share.