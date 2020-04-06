CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.76, the shares have already added 0.06 points (8.86% higher) from its previous close of $0.7. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 376044 contracts so far this session. CYRN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 27.59 million shares, but with a 24.22 million float and a -11.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CYRN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 163.16% from where the CYRN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.066 over a week and tumble down $-0.328 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.34, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $0.31 stood for a -67.44% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CYREN Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 43.13. This figure suggests that CYRN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CYRN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.74% at this stage. This figure means that CYRN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) would settle between $0.7657/share to $0.8313/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.6272 mark, then the market for CYREN Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.5543 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0338. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of CYRN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on June 26. Craig Hallum, analysts launched coverage of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 24.

CYRN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CYRN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.4. CYREN Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.3.