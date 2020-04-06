An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). At current price of $232.41, the shares have already added 5.68 points (2.51% higher) from its previous close of $226.73. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 352144 contracts so far this session. BDX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.25 million shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a 4.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BDX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $269.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.94% from where the BDX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.42 over a week and surge $2.51 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $286.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/20. The recent low of $197.75 stood for a -18.94% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Becton, Dickinson and Company, the two-week RSI stands at 51.63. This figure suggests that BDX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BDX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.51% at this stage. This figure means that BDX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) would settle between $232.13/share to $237.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $222.06 mark, then the market for Becton, Dickinson and Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $217.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 7.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of BDX assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on March 05. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) stock from Strong Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 07. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Sector Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 07.

BDX equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BDX stock price is currently trading at 17.12X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 82.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 48.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.