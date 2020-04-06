The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), which rose 3.53 points or 2.29% to trade at $157.61 as last check. The stock closed last session at $154.08 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 514669 contracts so far this session. EL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.45 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a -4.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $182.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.76% from where the EL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.34 over a week and tumble down $-20.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $220.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $137.01 stood for a -28.5% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.84. This figure suggests that EL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.35% at this stage. This figure means that EL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) would settle between $156.59/share to $159.11/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $149.36 mark, then the market for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $144.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of EL from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on April 06. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock from Overweight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 19. Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered the stock to a Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 27.

EL equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EL stock price is currently trading at 26.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 48.7. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. current P/B ratio of 12.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.4.