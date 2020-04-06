Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $7.52, the shares have already added 0.27 points (3.72% higher) from its previous close of $7.25. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 295353 contracts so far this session. GILT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 606.34 thousand shares, but with a 27.49 million float and a -1.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GILT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -26.86% from where the GILT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.72 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.76, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/21/20. The recent low of $4.7 stood for a -30.11% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 51.28. This figure suggests that GILT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GILT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.77% at this stage. This figure means that GILT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) would settle between $7.51/share to $7.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.01 mark, then the market for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at National Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of GILT from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on February 13. Brigantine, analysts launched coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 29. Analysts at Oppenheimer, made their first call for the equity with a Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 22.

Moving on, GILT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.9. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.