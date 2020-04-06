DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.58, the shares have already added 0.12 points (26.09% higher) from its previous close of $0.46. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 135310 contracts so far this session. DTEA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 100.1 thousand shares, but with a 14.05 million float and a -13.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DTEA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.48 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 500% from where the DTEA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for DAVIDsTEA Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.11. This figure suggests that DTEA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DTEA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 58.78% at this stage. This figure means that DTEA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) would settle between $0.49/share to $0.52/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.44 mark, then the market for DAVIDsTEA Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0202. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lowered their recommendation on shares of DTEA from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on April 13. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 13. Analysts at Lake Street, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 12.

Moving on, DTEA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.4. DAVIDsTEA Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.