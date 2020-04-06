The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), which rose 2.66 points or 2.84% to trade at $96.16 as last check. The stock closed last session at $93.5 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 237214 contracts so far this session. RGLD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 810.44 thousand shares, but with a 65.29 million float and a 3.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RGLD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $115.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.15% from where the RGLD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.03 over a week and tumble down $-3.13 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $138.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $59.78 stood for a -30.71% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Royal Gold, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.77. This figure suggests that RGLD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RGLD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.49% at this stage. This figure means that RGLD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) would settle between $96.52/share to $99.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $91.55 mark, then the market for Royal Gold, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $89.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Scotiabank raised their recommendation on shares of RGLD from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on March 27. B. Riley FBR analysts bumped their rating on Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 24. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Underperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 05.

RGLD equity has an average rating of 3.23, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RGLD stock price is currently trading at 32.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.9. Royal Gold, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.9.