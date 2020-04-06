What just happened? NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.18% or (10.33 points) to $335.33 from its previous close of $325. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 270827 contracts so far this session. NTES shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 866.93 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 7.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NTES stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2706.03 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 706.98% from where the NTES share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), the company witnessed their stock rise $28.94 over a week and surge $14.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $361, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $209.01 stood for a -7.11% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.74 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NetEase, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.58. This figure suggests that NTES stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NTES readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.13% at this stage. This figure means that NTES share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that NetEase, Inc. (NTES) would settle between $333.77/share to $342.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $320.14 mark, then the market for NetEase, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $315.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 11.72. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Macquarie lowered their recommendation on shares of NTES from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 27. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 04. Analysts at Macquarie, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 22.

NTES equity has an average rating of 1.87, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 27 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 26 analysts rated NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NTES stock price is currently trading at 16.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.3. NetEase, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.9.