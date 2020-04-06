Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.52 points, trading at $34.48 levels, and is up 11.37% from its previous close of $30.96. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 186812 contracts so far this session. HIW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 910.68 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -10.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HIW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.11% from where the HIW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.93 over a week and tumble down $-8.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $52.76, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $25.1 stood for a -34.65% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Highwoods Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.96. This figure suggests that HIW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HIW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.81% at this stage. This figure means that HIW share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) would settle between $31.81/share to $32.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.3 mark, then the market for Highwoods Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird raised their recommendation on shares of HIW from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on April 06. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Janney lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 07.

HIW equity has an average rating of 2.54, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HIW stock price is currently trading at 25.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.6. Highwoods Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.7% to hit $193320, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4% from $735980 to a noteworthy $765530. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 385.7% to hit $0.34 per share. For the fiscal year, HIW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -3.1% to hit $1.26 per share.