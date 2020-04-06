Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) stock today? Its price is jumping 26.3 points, trading at $242.13 levels, and is up 12.19% from its previous close of $215.83. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 114947 contracts so far this session. CACC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 224.02 thousand shares, but with a 12.6 million float and a -24.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CACC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $292 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.6% from where the CACC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Credit Acceptance Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 34.68. This figure suggests that CACC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CACC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.92% at this stage. This figure means that CACC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) would settle between $230.52/share to $245.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $205.9 mark, then the market for Credit Acceptance Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $195.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -26.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Janney lowered their recommendation on shares of CACC from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on January 31. Buckingham Research, analysts launched coverage of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 28. Analysts at BTIG Research, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 24.

Moving on, CACC stock price is currently trading at 8.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.8. Credit Acceptance Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.5% to hit $383780, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.7% from $1.49 billion to a noteworthy $1.6 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Credit Acceptance Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -48.6% to hit $4.45 per share. For the fiscal year, CACC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -38.9% to hit $21.11 per share.