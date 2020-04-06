The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), which rose 0.7 points or 10.37% to trade at $7.45 as last check. The stock closed last session at $6.75 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2429456 contracts so far this session. AEO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.89 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -17.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AEO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 77.18% from where the AEO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.71 over a week and tumble down $-3.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $6.62 stood for a -69.34% since 03/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.71. This figure suggests that AEO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AEO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.08% at this stage. This figure means that AEO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) would settle between $7/share to $7.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.56 mark, then the market for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.37 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.72. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James, assumed coverage of AEO assigning Mkt Perform rating, according to their opinion released on April 01. DA Davidson analysts have lowered their rating of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 24. Analysts at Wedbush released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 11.

AEO equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AEO stock price is currently trading at 5.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.