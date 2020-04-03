Why Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock Hammered, Up To -2.56%, in Trade Today

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.56% or (-2.69 points) to $102.59 from its previous close of $105.28. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 508935 contracts so far this session. SPLK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.09 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -18.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPLK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $156.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 52.15% from where the SPLK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-21.28 over a week and tumble down $-35.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $176.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $93.92 stood for a -41.81% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Splunk Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.33. This figure suggests that SPLK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPLK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.39% at this stage. This figure means that SPLK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Splunk Inc. (SPLK) would settle between $109.84/share to $114.41/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $101.86 mark, then the market for Splunk Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $98.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -12.62. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of SPLK but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 05. The price target has been raised from $155 to $177. Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts have lowered their rating of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 05. Analysts at First Analysis Sec lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 14.

SPLK equity has an average rating of 2.02, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 40 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 32 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 30 analysts rated Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPLK stock price is currently trading at 71.47X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.7. Splunk Inc. current P/B ratio of 8.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.4.