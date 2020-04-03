Why Shares of Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Are -2.56% Lower Today

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $119.24, the shares have already lost -3.13 points (-2.56% lower) from its previous close of $122.37. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 597953 contracts so far this session. WDAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.5 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a -15.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WDAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $188.39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 57.99% from where the WDAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-15.97 over a week and tumble down $-38.44 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $226.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/07/19. The recent low of $107.75 stood for a -47.43% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.44 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Workday, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.79. This figure suggests that WDAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WDAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.09% at this stage. This figure means that WDAY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Workday, Inc. (WDAY) would settle between $126.9/share to $131.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $118.7 mark, then the market for Workday, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $115.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -8.82. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted target price for shares of WDAY but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 31. The price target has been raised from $262 to $195. Societe Generale analysts bumped their rating on Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock from Sell to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at Societe Generale lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 20.

WDAY equity has an average rating of 2.34, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 36 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 14 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 22 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.