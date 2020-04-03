Why Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Are -5.08% Lower Today

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $35.66, the shares have already lost -1.91 points (-5.08% lower) from its previous close of $37.57. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 483750 contracts so far this session. HDB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.82 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -8.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HDB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $61 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.06% from where the HDB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.36 over a week and tumble down $-15.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $65.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/07/19. The recent low of $29.5 stood for a -45.78% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for HDFC Bank Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 36.91. This figure suggests that HDB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HDB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.22% at this stage. This figure means that HDB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) would settle between $38.18/share to $38.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.36 mark, then the market for HDFC Bank Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $35.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein lowered their recommendation on shares of HDB from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on September 09. Nomura analysts have lowered their rating of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 11. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 25.

HDB equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HDB stock price is currently trading at 18.24X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.2. HDFC Bank Limited current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.