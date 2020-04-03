Why MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock Rose, Up To 6.19%, in Trade Today

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 6.19% or (21.49 points) to $368.78 from its previous close of $347.29. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 108072 contracts so far this session. MKTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 335.95 thousand shares, but with a 36.22 million float and a -1.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MKTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $351.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -4.69% from where the MKTX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), the company witnessed their stock rise $26.45 over a week and surge $6.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $421.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/09/19. The recent low of $241.12 stood for a -12.5% since 04/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.03. This figure suggests that MKTX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MKTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.47% at this stage. This figure means that MKTX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) would settle between $355.54/share to $363.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $331.57 mark, then the market for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $315.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 7.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of MKTX from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 24. Barclays analysts bumped their rating on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 23. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 13.

MKTX equity has an average rating of 3.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MKTX stock price is currently trading at 50X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 64.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.6. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 17.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23.9% to hit $155400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20.1% from $511350 to a noteworthy $614000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25.2% to hit $1.74 per share. For the fiscal year, MKTX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.8% to hit $6.47 per share.