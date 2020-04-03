Why HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Shares Are Crashing -2.5 Percent Today

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $16.57, the shares have already lost -0.42 points (-2.5% lower) from its previous close of $16.99. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3119957 contracts so far this session. HUYA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.34 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a 1.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HUYA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $159.03 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 859.75% from where the HUYA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for HUYA Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.03. This figure suggests that HUYA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HUYA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 82.1% at this stage. This figure means that HUYA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that HUYA Inc. (HUYA) would settle between $17.49/share to $18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.29 mark, then the market for HUYA Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of HUYA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 26. China Renaissance analysts bumped their rating on HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 20. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 26.

HUYA equity has an average rating of 1.76, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.