Why DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock is Up Almost 6.11% Today

What just happened? DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock value has climbed by nearly 6.11% or (0.4 points) to $6.95 from its previous close of $6.55. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 921503 contracts so far this session. DOYU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.68 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -4.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOYU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $70.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 920.72% from where the DOYU share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for DouYu International Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 47.2. This figure suggests that DOYU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOYU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.17% at this stage. This figure means that DOYU share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) would settle between $6.7/share to $6.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.29 mark, then the market for DouYu International Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.02 for its downside target.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of DOYU assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 02.

DOYU equity has an average rating of 1.9, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DOYU stock price is currently trading at 11.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 368.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.9. DouYu International Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.