Why Did Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Decrease -6.25% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). At current price of $1.65, the shares have already lost -0.11 points (-6.25% lower) from its previous close of $1.76. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 216685 contracts so far this session. EVC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 239.29 thousand shares, but with a 57.87 million float and a -12.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EVC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 172.73% from where the EVC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.305 over a week and tumble down $-0.315 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/22/19. The recent low of $1.65 stood for a -52.86% since 03/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Entravision Communications Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 35.28. This figure suggests that EVC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EVC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.07% at this stage. This figure means that EVC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) would settle between $1.85/share to $1.9399/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.7101 mark, then the market for Entravision Communications Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.6601 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1667. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Noble Financial lowered their recommendation on shares of EVC from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 15. Wedbush analysts have lowered their rating of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Wedbush released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 12.

EVC equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EVC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.7. Entravision Communications Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.3% to hit $68.1 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.6% from $273570 to a noteworthy $286100. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 350% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, EVC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 412.5% to hit $0.41 per share.