Why Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Are Crashing -3.39 Percent Today

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $37.9, the shares have already lost -1.33 points (-3.39% lower) from its previous close of $39.23. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4138599 contracts so far this session. C shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 21.98 million shares, but with a 2.09 billion float and a -14.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for C stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $81.77 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 115.75% from where the C share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.66 over a week and tumble down $-23.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $83.11, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $32 stood for a -54.4% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Citigroup Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35. This figure suggests that C stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current C readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.47% at this stage. This figure means that C share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Citigroup Inc. (C) would settle between $40.16/share to $41.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.8 mark, then the market for Citigroup Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.37 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.98. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of C from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on April 01. Odeon analysts have lowered their rating of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at DA Davidson, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 09.

C equity has an average rating of 1.96, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 21 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 20 analysts rated Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, C stock price is currently trading at 4.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.1. Citigroup Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.