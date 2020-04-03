Why China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)’s Stock Is Melting Up 6.19% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) stock? Its price is jumping 0.36 points, trading at $6.26 levels, and is up 6.19% from its previous close of $5.9. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 109979 contracts so far this session. CHU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 583.1 thousand shares, but with a 0.61 billion float and a -0.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 78.59% from where the CHU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.68 over a week and tumble down $-1.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.28, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $5.08 stood for a -52.82% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 46.3. This figure suggests that CHU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.22% at this stage. This figure means that CHU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) would settle between $5.95/share to $5.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.83 mark, then the market for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.75 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of CHU from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on October 21. Bernstein analysts have lowered their rating of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 14.

CHU equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHU stock price is currently trading at 7.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.9. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.