Stock Movers: Why Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Stock Is Jumping About 2.36 Percent Today

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.36% or (1.13 points) to $48.71 from its previous close of $47.58. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 701233 contracts so far this session. HRL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.09 million shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a 6.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HRL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $37.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -22.19% from where the HRL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.62 over a week and surge $4.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $51.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/18/20. The recent low of $37 stood for a -5.48% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hormel Foods Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 59.04. This figure suggests that HRL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HRL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.09% at this stage. This figure means that HRL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) would settle between $48.39/share to $49.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.23 mark, then the market for Hormel Foods Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of HRL from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 26. BofA/Merrill, analysts launched coverage of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Edward Jones lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 12.

HRL equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HRL stock price is currently trading at 26.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. Hormel Foods Corporation current P/B ratio of 4.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.