Possible Explanations for Why Seagate Technology plc (STX) Trades Today Down -2.18%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). At current price of $46.54, the shares have already lost -1.04 points (-2.18% lower) from its previous close of $47.58. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 812580 contracts so far this session. STX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.18 million shares, but with a 0.26 billion float and a -0.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $56.76 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.96% from where the STX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.2 over a week and tumble down $-2.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.17, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $39.02 stood for a -27.47% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seagate Technology plc, the two-week RSI stands at 47.77. This figure suggests that STX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.27% at this stage. This figure means that STX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Seagate Technology plc (STX) would settle between $48.88/share to $50.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.22 mark, then the market for Seagate Technology plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird raised their recommendation on shares of STX from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on March 02. Summit Insights analysts have lowered their rating of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) stock from Hold to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 05. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 03.

STX equity has an average rating of 2.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) as a buy or a strong buy while 6 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STX stock price is currently trading at 9.12X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.8. Seagate Technology plc current P/B ratio of 6.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.4.