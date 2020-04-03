Possible Explanations for Why CME Group Inc. (CME) Trades Today Up 2.69%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). At current price of $173.1, the shares have already added 4.53 points (2.69% higher) from its previous close of $168.57. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 397042 contracts so far this session. CME shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.37 million shares, but with a 0.35 billion float and a -3.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CME stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $209.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.81% from where the CME share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.58 over a week and tumble down $-44.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $225.36, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/27/20. The recent low of $131.8 stood for a -23.19% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CME Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.68. This figure suggests that CME stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CME readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.98% at this stage. This figure means that CME share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that CME Group Inc. (CME) would settle between $171.1/share to $173.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $164.43 mark, then the market for CME Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $160.28 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of CME from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 30. UBS analysts bumped their rating on CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 26. Analysts at Bernstein lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

CME equity has an average rating of 2.53, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CME stock price is currently trading at 21.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.1. CME Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

CME Group Inc. (CME)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 21.7% to hit $1.45 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.1% from $4.87 billion to a noteworthy $5.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CME Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 32.1% to hit $2.14 per share. For the fiscal year, CME’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.4% to hit $7.71 per share.