Looking Into What Made T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Sink More Than -6.67 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO). At current price of $0.56, the shares have already lost -0.04 points (-6.67% lower) from its previous close of $0.6. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2661141 contracts so far this session. TTOO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.35 million shares, but with a 93.67 million float and a -6.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TTOO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.32 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1028.57% from where the TTOO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.1061 over a week and surge $0.0489 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.28, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/04/19. The recent low of $0.235 stood for a -82.93% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for T2 Biosystems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.29. This figure suggests that TTOO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TTOO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.94% at this stage. This figure means that TTOO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) would settle between $0.6219/share to $0.6439/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.579 mark, then the market for T2 Biosystems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.5581 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0316. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Janney lowered their recommendation on shares of TTOO from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on November 26. Alliance Global Partners analysts have lowered their rating of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 01. Analysts at Janney lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 31.

TTOO equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TTOO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.2. T2 Biosystems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.9.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 89.2% to hit $2.63 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 62.9% from $8.34 million to a noteworthy $13.58 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, T2 Biosystems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 32.4% to hit $-0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, TTOO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.9% to hit $-0.82 per share.