Fact Check: What’s wrong with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), which fell -8.67 points or -4.81% to trade at $171.68 as last check. The stock closed last session at $180.35 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 147359 contracts so far this session. MLM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 793.84 thousand shares, but with a 61.48 million float and a -7.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MLM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $259.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50.99% from where the MLM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.33 over a week and tumble down $-64.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $281.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/01/20. The recent low of $135.08 stood for a -39.08% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.4. This figure suggests that MLM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MLM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.82% at this stage. This figure means that MLM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) would settle between $187.78/share to $195.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $174.46 mark, then the market for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $168.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.74. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg raised their recommendation on shares of MLM from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 25. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 03. Analysts at Stephens lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 24.

MLM equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MLM stock price is currently trading at 14.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.2. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.5% to hit $902730, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.5% from $4.42 billion to a noteworthy $4.53 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -11.8% to hit $0.6 per share. For the fiscal year, MLM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.9% to hit $10.31 per share.