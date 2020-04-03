Fact Check: What’s wrong with BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP), which fell -0.62 points or -6.57% to trade at $8.74 as last check. The stock closed last session at $9.36 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 141817 contracts so far this session. BRP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 176.7 thousand shares, but with a 19.77 million float and a -20.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.62% from where the BRP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for BRP Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.38. This figure suggests that BRP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.42% at this stage. This figure means that BRP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) would settle between $9.81/share to $10.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.96 mark, then the market for BRP Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of BRP assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on November 18. Raymond James, analysts launched coverage of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 18.

BRP equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRP stock price is currently trading at 19.75X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.5. BRP Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 8.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.3.