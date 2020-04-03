Fact Check: What’s wrong with American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), which fell -0.54 points or -2.55% to trade at $20.67 as last check. The stock closed last session at $21.21 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 643698 contracts so far this session. AMH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.89 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a -3.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 40.3% from where the AMH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.39 over a week and tumble down $-8.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $17.5 stood for a -30.85% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.73 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Homes 4 Rent, the two-week RSI stands at 38.3. This figure suggests that AMH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.22% at this stage. This figure means that AMH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) would settle between $21.96/share to $22.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.62 mark, then the market for American Homes 4 Rent becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.54. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of AMH from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on April 02. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 18. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 08.

AMH equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMH stock price is currently trading at 79.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 73.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.2. American Homes 4 Rent current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.