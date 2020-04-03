Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Got Crushed -8.37% Today. Here’s Why

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $7.01, the shares have already lost -0.64 points (-8.37% lower) from its previous close of $7.65. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103180 contracts so far this session. CTSO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 677.15 thousand shares, but with a 31.33 million float and a 25.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CTSO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 75.46% from where the CTSO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.03 over a week and surge $1.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/04/20. The recent low of $3.49 stood for a -13.46% since 06/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cytosorbents Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 61.41. This figure suggests that CTSO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CTSO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.34% at this stage. This figure means that CTSO share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) would settle between $8.03/share to $8.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.35 mark, then the market for Cytosorbents Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of CTSO but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 08. The price target has been raised from $10 to $12. Aegis Capital, analysts launched coverage of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 26. Analysts at Maxim Group, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 24.

CTSO equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CTSO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Cytosorbents Corporation current P/B ratio of 78.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.5.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.8% to hit $7 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.9% from $24.95 million to a noteworthy $31.42 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.3% to hit $-0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, CTSO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15% to hit $-0.51 per share.