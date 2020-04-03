Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Stock Was Down -4.32 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.29 points, trading at $6.42 levels, and is down -4.32% from its previous close of $6.71. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 247574 contracts so far this session. SBS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.56 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a -15.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SBS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $80.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1154.83% from where the SBS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.34 over a week and tumble down $-5.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $5.54 stood for a -58.31% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, the two-week RSI stands at 32.76. This figure suggests that SBS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SBS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.7% at this stage. This figure means that SBS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) would settle between $6.97/share to $7.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.44 mark, then the market for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of SBS assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on November 14. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 16. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 14.

SBS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SBS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.7. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.6.