Why Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock is Uptrending Strong (7.82%) Today

What just happened? Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) stock value has climbed by nearly 7.82% or (1.81 points) to $24.95 from its previous close of $23.14. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 876185 contracts so far this session. FLS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.31 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 0.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FLS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $40.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 60.68% from where the FLS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.01 over a week and tumble down $-13.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $54.16, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $18.98 stood for a -53.93% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.91 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Flowserve Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 41.02. This figure suggests that FLS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FLS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.7% at this stage. This figure means that FLS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Flowserve Corporation (FLS) would settle between $23.56/share to $23.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.36 mark, then the market for Flowserve Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Vertical Research lowered their recommendation on shares of FLS from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 26. Vertical Research analysts bumped their rating on Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 17.

FLS equity has an average rating of 2.92, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FLS stock price is currently trading at 10.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.1. Flowserve Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.