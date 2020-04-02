What’s Moving ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). At current price of $264.73, the shares have already lost -8.34 points (-3.05% lower) from its previous close of $273.07. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1568269 contracts so far this session. NOW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.36 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a 3.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NOW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $349.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 32.1% from where the NOW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-30.31 over a week and tumble down $-64.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $362.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $213.99 stood for a -27.06% since 10/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.29 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ServiceNow, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.83. This figure suggests that NOW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NOW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 55.83% at this stage. This figure means that NOW share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) would settle between $278.35/share to $283.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $268.23 mark, then the market for ServiceNow, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $263.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of NOW from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on April 02. Mizuho analysts bumped their rating on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 26. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 24.

NOW equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 35 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 28 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 28 analysts rated ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 30% to hit $1.03 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 27.5% from $3.46 billion to a noteworthy $4.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ServiceNow, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 43.3% to hit $0.96 per share. For the fiscal year, NOW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 27.1% to hit $4.22 per share.