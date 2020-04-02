Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Surges 6.8%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is 0.75 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 6.8% to $11.78 from its previous close of $11.03. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 352565 contracts so far this session. HCC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.13 million shares, but with a 50.92 million float and a -8.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HCC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 124.45% from where the HCC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.56 over a week and tumble down $-5.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $33.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/05/19. The recent low of $9.59 stood for a -60% since 03/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Warrior Met Coal, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.49. This figure suggests that HCC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HCC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.87% at this stage. This figure means that HCC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) would settle between $11.65/share to $12.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.14 mark, then the market for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.26 for its downside target.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of HCC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 03. The Benchmark Company, analysts launched coverage of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 06.

HCC equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HCC stock price is currently trading at 3.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 5.5. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -39.9% to hit $227310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -18% from $1.27 billion to a noteworthy $1.04 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -77.4% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, HCC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -42.4% to hit $3.18 per share.