Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Why Is It Down -3.22 Percent Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA), which fell -0.24 points or -3.22% to trade at $7.21 as last check. The stock closed last session at $7.45 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1373941 contracts so far this session. UA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.94 million shares, but with a 0.38 billion float and a -9.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 142.72% from where the UA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.45 over a week and tumble down $-4.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.55, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/24/19. The recent low of $6.79 stood for a -70.63% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Under Armour, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.81. This figure suggests that UA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.46% at this stage. This figure means that UA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Under Armour, Inc. (UA) would settle between $7.77/share to $8.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.16 mark, then the market for Under Armour, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Instinet lowered their recommendation on shares of UA from Neutral to Reduce in their opinion released on February 27. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on November 28, they lifted price target for these shares to $28 from $33.

UA equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UA stock price is currently trading at 18.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 37.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.5. Under Armour, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -18.7% to hit $966860, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.9% from $5.27 billion to a noteworthy $4.8 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Under Armour, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -460% to hit $-0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, UA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -102.9% to hit $-0.01 per share.