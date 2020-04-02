The News That Sent Halliburton Company (HAL) Soar As Much As 5.83% Today

Big changes are happening at Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 5.83% or (0.38 points) to $6.98 from its previous close of $6.6. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 7247606 contracts so far this session. HAL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 21.79 million shares, but with a 0.88 billion float and a -2.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HAL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 137.82% from where the HAL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.07 over a week and tumble down $-7.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $32.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/18/19. The recent low of $4.25 stood for a -78.37% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Halliburton Company, the two-week RSI stands at 34.63. This figure suggests that HAL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HAL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.05% at this stage. This figure means that HAL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Halliburton Company (HAL) would settle between $6.79/share to $6.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.32 mark, then the market for Halliburton Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their recommendation on shares of HAL from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on March 27. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 20. Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered the stock to a Peer Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 19.

HAL equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company (HAL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -8.3% to hit $5.07 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -15.2% from $22.41 billion to a noteworthy $19 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Halliburton Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8.7% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, HAL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -52.4% to hit $0.59 per share.