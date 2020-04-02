Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Getting Crushed -21.99% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) stock value has plummeted by nearly -21.99% or (-5.08 points) to $18.02 from its previous close of $23.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1318826 contracts so far this session. TNK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.01 million shares, but with a 23.96 million float and a 17.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TNK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 59.32% from where the TNK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.32 over a week and surge $5.96 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/01/20. The recent low of $7.46 stood for a -29.99% since 04/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Teekay Tankers Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 48.35. This figure suggests that TNK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TNK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.23% at this stage. This figure means that TNK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) would settle between $24.73/share to $26.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.64 mark, then the market for Teekay Tankers Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DNB Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of TNK from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) stock from Underperform to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at Jefferies released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 23.

TNK equity has an average rating of 1.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TNK stock price is currently trading at 3.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.4. Teekay Tankers Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 99.9% to hit $270250, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 38.4% from $540400 to a noteworthy $747800. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 520% to hit $2.48 per share. For the fiscal year, TNK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 235.1% to hit $6.4 per share.