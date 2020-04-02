Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) Stock Down -2.76% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.76% or (-0.46 points) to $16 from its previous close of $16.46. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1968757 contracts so far this session. TGE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.85 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a 6.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TGE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.98 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 31.13% from where the TGE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.09 over a week and tumble down $-5.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/04/19. The recent low of $10.93 stood for a -37.87% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tallgrass Energy, LP, the two-week RSI stands at 42.22. This figure suggests that TGE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TGE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 79.91% at this stage. This figure means that TGE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) would settle between $17.4/share to $18.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.91 mark, then the market for Tallgrass Energy, LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of TGE from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 07. Stifel analysts have lowered their rating of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 17.

TGE equity has an average rating of 3.09, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TGE stock price is currently trading at 16.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11. Tallgrass Energy, LP current P/B ratio of 2.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.9% to hit $220480, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.1% from $868550 to a noteworthy $929940. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tallgrass Energy, LP is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -22.6% to hit $0.24 per share. For the fiscal year, TGE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -27.5% to hit $1.03 per share.