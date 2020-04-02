Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Why Its Shares Are Up 3.17 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock? Its price is jumping 1.48 points, trading at $47.99 levels, and is up 3.17% from its previous close of $46.51. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2687753 contracts so far this session. TSM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.96 million shares, but with a 4.78 billion float and a -5.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TSM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $60.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 26.55% from where the TSM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.16 over a week and tumble down $-8.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $60.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $37.18 stood for a -20.87% since 05/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.9 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 45.77. This figure suggests that TSM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TSM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.92% at this stage. This figure means that TSM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) would settle between $47.28/share to $48.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.02 mark, then the market for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Macquarie lowered their recommendation on shares of TSM from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 27. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 05. Analysts at CLSA released an upgrade from Underperform to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 19.

TSM equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TSM stock price is currently trading at 15.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited current P/B ratio of 4.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.8.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 42.5% to hit $10.11 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.2% from $34.63 billion to a noteworthy $40.94 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 81.6% to hit $0.69 per share. For the fiscal year, TSM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 25.6% to hit $2.7 per share.