MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI): Why Its Shares Are Up 8.47 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock? Its price is jumping 0.1 points, trading at $1.28 levels, and is up 8.47% from its previous close of $1.18. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 479090 contracts so far this session. MGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.96 million shares, but with a 52.39 million float and a -14.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.91% from where the MGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.23 over a week and tumble down $-0.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/09/19. The recent low of $1.1501 stood for a -80.9% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.44 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MoneyGram International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.45. This figure suggests that MGI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.43% at this stage. This figure means that MGI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) would settle between $1.2567/share to $1.3333/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1367 mark, then the market for MoneyGram International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.0933 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1011. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of MGI from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on March 24. Northland Capital analysts bumped their rating on MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 03. Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous In-line recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 09.

MGI equity has an average rating of 3.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MGI stock price is currently trading at 22.26X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.8. MoneyGram International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -11.1% to hit $296240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5% from $1.29 billion to a noteworthy $1.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MoneyGram International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, MGI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -233.3% to hit $-0.04 per share.