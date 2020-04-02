Looking Into What Made FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Add More Than 1.95 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK). At current price of $2.88, the shares have already added 0.06 points (1.95% higher) from its previous close of $2.82. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3964410 contracts so far this session. FSK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.15 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -0.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FSK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.95 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 141.32% from where the FSK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and tumble down $-2.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/05/19. The recent low of $1.9 stood for a -55.08% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FS KKR Capital Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 31.88. This figure suggests that FSK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FSK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.46% at this stage. This figure means that FSK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) would settle between $2.93/share to $3.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.74 mark, then the market for FS KKR Capital Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.66 for its downside target.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of FSK assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 10. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 09. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 05.

FSK equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FSK stock price is currently trading at 3.71X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.9. FS KKR Capital Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.